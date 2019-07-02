Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.7 Current Ratio and a 11.7 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 77.17% upside potential and an average target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 27.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.