Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 65.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 29.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.