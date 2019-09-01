Reviewing Knowles Corporation (KN)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Knowles Corporation and RigNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility and Risk

Knowles Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Knowles Corporation and RigNet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RigNet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 206.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Knowles Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, RigNet Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance while RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.