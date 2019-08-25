Reviewing Knowles Corporation (KN)’s and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s results

Both Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.49 29.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Knowles Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Knowles Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Knowles Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CommScope Holding Company Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Knowles Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Knowles Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Knowles Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 135.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knowles Corporation and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Knowles Corporation had bullish trend while CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Knowles Corporation beats CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.