Reviewing Knowles Corporation (KN)’s and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s results

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 17 2.12 N/A 0.52 39.06 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.01 N/A 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Knowles Corporation and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Clearfield Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Knowles Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Clearfield Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Knowles Corporation and Clearfield Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Knowles Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Knowles Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Clearfield Inc. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Clearfield Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Knowles Corporation and Clearfield Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Knowles Corporation’s upside potential is 72.94% at a $34 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Knowles Corporation and Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.9% respectively. About 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Knowles Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearfield Inc.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.