Reviewing Knowles Corporation (KN)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 20 1.25 90.07M 0.52 39.06 CalAmp Corp. 10 1.45 32.78M 0.03 338.18

Demonstrates Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CalAmp Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Knowles Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CalAmp Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 441,519,607.84% 5.8% 4.3% CalAmp Corp. 312,488,083.89% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Knowles Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CalAmp Corp.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 0 0 1.00

Knowles Corporation has a -6.59% downside potential and a consensus target price of $19. Competitively the consensus target price of CalAmp Corp. is $11, which is potential -4.51% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than Knowles Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CalAmp Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance while CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Knowles Corporation beats CalAmp Corp.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.