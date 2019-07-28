Reviewing Knoll Inc. (KNL)’s and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). The two are both Business Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll Inc. 21 0.90 N/A 1.45 14.48 Steelcase Inc. 17 0.57 N/A 1.06 16.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Knoll Inc. and Steelcase Inc. Steelcase Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Knoll Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Knoll Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Steelcase Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6% Steelcase Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Knoll Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Steelcase Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Knoll Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Steelcase Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Steelcase Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knoll Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Knoll Inc. and Steelcase Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Steelcase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Steelcase Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 23.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Knoll Inc. and Steelcase Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.8% and 90%. About 1.6% of Knoll Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Steelcase Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knoll Inc. -0.89% 6.91% 0.43% 10.21% 6.91% 27.67% Steelcase Inc. -1.2% 7.73% 1.23% 3.29% 25.67% 16.52%

For the past year Knoll Inc. has stronger performance than Steelcase Inc.

Summary

Knoll Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Steelcase Inc.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The companyÂ’s seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.