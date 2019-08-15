Reviewing Knoll Inc. (KNL)’s and Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s results

This is a contrast between Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) and Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll Inc. 21 0.80 N/A 1.68 14.42 Herman Miller Inc. 39 0.96 N/A 2.73 16.58

Table 1 demonstrates Knoll Inc. and Herman Miller Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Herman Miller Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Knoll Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Knoll Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Herman Miller Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Knoll Inc. and Herman Miller Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.9% Herman Miller Inc. 0.00% 20% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Knoll Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Herman Miller Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Knoll Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Herman Miller Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Herman Miller Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Knoll Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Knoll Inc. and Herman Miller Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 86.5%. 2.1% are Knoll Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Herman Miller Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knoll Inc. 3.37% 4.53% 13.69% 23.41% 14.55% 47.15% Herman Miller Inc. -0.79% 3.07% 17.37% 34.78% 21.39% 49.88%

For the past year Knoll Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Herman Miller Inc.

Summary

Herman Miller Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Knoll Inc.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.