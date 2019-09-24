Reviewing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)’s and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s results

Both Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 33 1.13 N/A 2.43 14.78 ArcBest Corporation 29 0.25 N/A 2.28 13.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ArcBest Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than ArcBest Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 5.3% ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ArcBest Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and ArcBest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

$41 is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.01%. Meanwhile, ArcBest Corporation’s average price target is $30, while its potential downside is -2.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. looks more robust than ArcBest Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.08% of ArcBest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are ArcBest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. -5.51% 8.8% 14.29% 7.4% 11.27% 42.96% ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64%

For the past year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has 42.96% stronger performance while ArcBest Corporation has -12.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. beats ArcBest Corporation.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options. The company operates a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.