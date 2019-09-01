Reviewing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s results

Since KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 22 0.40 N/A 0.07 234.63 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 16 2.02 N/A 0.05 356.44

Demonstrates KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$32.25 is KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 221.54%. Competitively the average target price of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is $21, which is potential 94.81% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares and 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has weaker performance than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Natural Gas Services Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.