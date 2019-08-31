Reviewing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 22 0.44 N/A 0.07 234.63 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, McDermott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$32.25 is KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 221.54%. Competitively McDermott International Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 133.05%. The data provided earlier shows that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than McDermott International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 93.8% respectively. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. was more bearish than McDermott International Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.