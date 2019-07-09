Reviewing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s and Its Peers results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 89.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.90% 3.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. N/A 25 44.01 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

With consensus target price of $29.5, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 56.58%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are 3.6 and 3.4. Competitively, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.