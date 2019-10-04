Reviewing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 20.93M 0.07 234.63 Cactus Inc. 28 2.56 46.99M 0.81 36.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Cactus Inc. Cactus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 202,417,794.97% 1.1% 0.6% Cactus Inc. 168,785,919.54% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cactus Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Cactus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Cactus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 237.92%. Competitively the average target price of Cactus Inc. is $38.5, which is potential 37.45% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Cactus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 0% respectively. About 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cactus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cactus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.