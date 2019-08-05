Reviewing KLA Corporation (KLAC)’s and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s results

Both KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 116 4.92 N/A 8.18 16.66 IPG Photonics Corporation 147 4.62 N/A 6.71 19.52

Table 1 highlights KLA Corporation and IPG Photonics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IPG Photonics Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KLA Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. KLA Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Volatility and Risk

KLA Corporation has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, IPG Photonics Corporation has a 2.11 beta which is 111.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

KLA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5 respectively. IPG Photonics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KLA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

KLA Corporation and IPG Photonics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$140.5 is KLA Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.45%. Competitively IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus price target of $185, with potential upside of 56.12%. The results provided earlier shows that IPG Photonics Corporation appears more favorable than KLA Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares and 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of KLA Corporation shares. Comparatively, 14.8% are IPG Photonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year KLA Corporation was more bullish than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors IPG Photonics Corporation.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.