Reviewing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)’s and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.29 N/A 1.55 12.89 Taubman Centers Inc. 48 4.07 N/A 0.89 45.53

Demonstrates KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Taubman Centers Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Taubman Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.1% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Taubman Centers Inc. is $53, which is potential 28.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6% Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93%

For the past year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has 4.6% stronger performance while Taubman Centers Inc. has -10.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Taubman Centers Inc. beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.