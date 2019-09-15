Reviewing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)’s results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|20
|9.72
|N/A
|1.55
|12.89
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|21
|1.26
|N/A
|-2.14
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|-0.55%
|-1.33%
|-2.81%
|4.6%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
