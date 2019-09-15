Reviewing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)’s results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.72 N/A 1.55 12.89 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.26 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.