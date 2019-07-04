Reviewing KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 23 3.86 N/A 2.95 8.21 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KKR & Co. Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. KKR & Co. Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has KKR & Co. Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown KKR & Co. Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

KKR & Co. Inc. has an average target price of $33.75, and a 29.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KKR & Co. Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 38.66%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors KKR & Co. Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.