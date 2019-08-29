Reviewing KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

Both KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.81 N/A 2.95 9.07 BlackRock Inc. 447 4.64 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and BlackRock Inc. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KKR & Co. Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. KKR & Co. Inc. is currently more affordable than BlackRock Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KKR & Co. Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

KKR & Co. Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. BlackRock Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of KKR & Co. Inc. is $30.83, with potential upside of 20.05%. Competitively the consensus price target of BlackRock Inc. is $508.2, which is potential 22.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BlackRock Inc. is looking more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.