Reviewing KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 23 3.83 N/A 2.95 8.21 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.01 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KKR & Co. Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means KKR & Co. Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

KKR & Co. Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.77% and an $33.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average price target is $105.5, while its potential upside is 16.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that KKR & Co. Inc. looks more robust than Affiliated Managers Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are KKR & Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.