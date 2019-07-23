Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.95 N/A -0.37 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kitov Pharma Ltd and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 18.8% respectively. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.