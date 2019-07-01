Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.70 N/A -0.37 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 14.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.