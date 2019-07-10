Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.92 N/A -0.37 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.50 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 13.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 72%. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.