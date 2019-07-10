Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|19.92
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.50
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 13.12% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kitov Pharma Ltd and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 72%. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
