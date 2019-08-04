Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 3 of the 5 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.