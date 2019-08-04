Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|15.84
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 3 of the 5 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
