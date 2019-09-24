Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.03 N/A -0.37 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Merus N.V. is $23.25, which is potential 13.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 65.8% respectively. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Merus N.V.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.