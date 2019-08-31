Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.87 N/A -0.37 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.