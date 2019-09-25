Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.81 N/A -0.37 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kitov Pharma Ltd and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $53.5, while its potential upside is 28.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 39.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.