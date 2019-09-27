Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.50 N/A -0.37 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 165.48 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 179.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.