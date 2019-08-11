Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

We are contrasting Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.59 N/A -0.37 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.23 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 82.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.