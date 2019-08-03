Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 15.90 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.