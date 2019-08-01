Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.83 N/A -0.37 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 10%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.