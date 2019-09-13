Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|16.31
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|43.91
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kitov Pharma Ltd and CytRx Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.