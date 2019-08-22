Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 102.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.