Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.37 N/A -0.37 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 16.65 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 9.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.