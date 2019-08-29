Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 13.72 N/A -0.37 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.