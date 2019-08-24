Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00 Allakos Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.