Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.58 N/A -0.37 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.