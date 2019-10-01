Reviewing Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.46M
|-2.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,857,971,745.71%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|122,482,211.76%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Kitov Pharma Ltd and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,404.70% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 7 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
