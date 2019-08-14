Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.72 N/A -0.27 0.00 Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.88 N/A 1.80 15.55

Table 1 highlights Kite Realty Group Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kite Realty Group Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50

Kite Realty Group Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 5.74% and an $15.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Weingarten Realty Investors is $30.5, which is potential 13.59% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Weingarten Realty Investors is looking more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 78.4%. 0.7% are Kite Realty Group Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust was more bullish than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.