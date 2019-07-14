Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.73 N/A -0.27 0.00 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.82 N/A 1.47 45.63

Table 1 highlights Kite Realty Group Trust and Regency Centers Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. Regency Centers Corporation’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Regency Centers Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kite Realty Group Trust’s average target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 2.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kite Realty Group Trust and Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 0% respectively. Kite Realty Group Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 0.43% 2.97% -3.67% 0.25% 10.52% 15.61% Regency Centers Corporation 2.41% -2.25% 2.09% 2.45% 15.86% 13.92%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust was more bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.