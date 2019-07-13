Reviewing Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)’s and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s results

Both Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 33 8.87 N/A 1.58 21.32 SSR Mining Inc. 13 3.76 N/A 0.05 213.08

Table 1 demonstrates Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and SSR Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SSR Mining Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SSR Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and SSR Mining Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and SSR Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.83% and 65% respectively. 10.29% are Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.36% 6.01% 3.54% 77.82% 75.87% 29.09% SSR Mining Inc. -0.45% -9.85% -18.11% 6.33% 4.73% -8.35%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. had bullish trend while SSR Mining Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SSR Mining Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.