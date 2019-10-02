Reviewing Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)’s and Pershing Gold Corporation (:)’s results

Since Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and Pershing Gold Corporation (:) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 47 0.00 196.29M 1.58 26.13 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Pershing Gold Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 421,042,471.04% 0% 0% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Pershing Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.83% and 21.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats Pershing Gold Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.