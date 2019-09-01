Reviewing Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)’s and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 38 9.78 N/A 1.58 26.13 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 56.08 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Comstock Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Comstock Mining Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.83% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Comstock Mining Inc. has 14.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has stronger performance than Comstock Mining Inc.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.