Reviewing Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 78 1.65 N/A 1.50 52.10 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.48 N/A -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Kirby Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kirby Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kirby Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Kirby Corporation has a 18.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of Kirby Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.