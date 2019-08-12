Reviewing Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s results

Both Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 77 1.48 N/A 1.50 52.10 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.90 N/A 0.16 13.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kirby Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc. Safe Bulkers Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kirby Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kirby Corporation is presently more expensive than Safe Bulkers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kirby Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Kirby Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. From a competition point of view, Safe Bulkers Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kirby Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Kirby Corporation is $96, with potential upside of 32.18%. Safe Bulkers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.38 consensus price target and a 35.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Safe Bulkers Inc. looks more robust than Kirby Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kirby Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 16.4% respectively. 0.9% are Kirby Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Kirby Corporation has stronger performance than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats Safe Bulkers Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.