Reviewing Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 77 1.53 N/A 1.50 52.10 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.43 N/A 0.41 14.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kirby Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited. Golden Ocean Group Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kirby Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kirby Corporation is currently more expensive than Golden Ocean Group Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Kirby Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Kirby Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Kirby Corporation’s upside potential is 31.13% at a $96 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kirby Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 24.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Kirby Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3%

For the past year Kirby Corporation had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats Golden Ocean Group Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.