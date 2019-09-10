Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 82 8.15 N/A 2.08 43.18 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80

Demonstrates Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is currently more expensive than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -15.56% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. with average price target of $85. On the other hand, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s potential downside is -1.61% and its average price target is $59.33. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.9% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.