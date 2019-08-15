Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 78 7.62 N/A 2.08 43.18 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.40 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.9% and 39.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 61.74% stronger performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.