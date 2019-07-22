Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 74 7.91 N/A 2.08 41.04 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.07 N/A 4.48 12.36

Demonstrates Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First American Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First American Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Analyst Ratings

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and First American Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -6.36% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. with average target price of $85. Meanwhile, First American Financial Corporation’s average target price is $64, while its potential upside is 16.05%. Based on the data given earlier, First American Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares and 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation shares. About 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats First American Financial Corporation.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.