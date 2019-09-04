Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s results

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 82 8.33 N/A 2.08 43.18 FedNat Holding Company 15 0.39 N/A 0.27 45.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and FedNat Holding Company. FedNat Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and FedNat Holding Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential downside is -14.31%. Meanwhile, FedNat Holding Company’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 94.65%. The data provided earlier shows that FedNat Holding Company appears more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares and 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 61.74% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -37.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.