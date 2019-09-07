Reviewing Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s results

As Gold businesses, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 4 1.92 N/A -0.05 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kinross Gold Corporation and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold Corporation’s current beta is 0.01 and it happens to be 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seabridge Gold Inc. on the other hand, has 0.13 beta which makes it 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kinross Gold Corporation are 3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Seabridge Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kinross Gold Corporation and Seabridge Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.6 average price target and a 71.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kinross Gold Corporation and Seabridge Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 42.1% respectively. Kinross Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.04%. Comparatively, 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Seabridge Gold Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.